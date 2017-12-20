Cedarcreek sixth graders attend Spark of Love Toy Drive

By Christina Cox

Sixth grade students at Cedarcreek Elementary School traveled to The Getty Center Monday to participate in the annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

“We were offered to send at least one school and we chose Cedarcreek because they’re a Title 1 school,” said Lee Morrell, public information officer for the Saugus Union School District.

Throughout its 25-year tenure, the Spark of Love Toy Drive—sponsored by the Los Angeles County Firefighters and ABC7—has collected more than 10 million toys for underserved children and teens.

During the event, students from Cedarcreek were allowed to take one of these toys home to enjoy during the holiday season.

“They were toys that were donated by Spark of Love, it is a fire-department driven toy drive,” Morrell said. “As part of the visit, they were allowed to each take a toy from the Spark of Love donation area.”

The students were also provided with a free lunch and snack to enjoy on the way home from the event.

Cedarcreek Principal Robin Payre also received a new bike to use as a special gift at the elementary school.

