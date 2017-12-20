City offers $500 reward for illegal firework information
By Gina Ender
The City of Santa Clarita encourages residents to enjoy themselves when ringing in the New Year, but wants to make sure no fireworks are involved.
The city is offering a cash reward up to $500 for any information that leads to a citation for illegal firework use.
After a crackdown on firework use across Los Angeles County before Independence Day, Santa Clarita’s City Council approved the reward in October.
“The council realizes the reward alone won’t bring an end to the proliferation of illegal fireworks,” Councilman Cameron Smyth said. “However, it’s important we pursue every avenue possible to reduce these dangerous, illegal activities.”
A press conference in June held by the city and the county showed illegal fireworks could lead to personal injuries and house and brush fires.
“All we need to do is look at the devastation the recent fires have brought to remind us of how quickly lives can be destroyed,” Smyth said.
To provide a tip about illegal fireworks, call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 255-1121.
If multiple people report the information, the city will divide the reward accordingly.
Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.
