City’s banner program in honor of veterans now taking applications

Source: City of Santa Clarita
HOMETOWN HEROES FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Give a different and meaningful gift this season
This holiday season not every Santa Clarita resident will get to celebrate with
friends and family. Some of our bravest men and women will spend the season working,
as they do daily, to keep our country safe and protect the freedoms we cherish. All of
these heroes should be recognized.
The City of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program honors
actively-serving military members from Santa Clarita Valley with streetlight pole
banners.
This program offers local friends and families of actively-serving military
members an opportunity to have one streetlight pole banner hung in a major
thoroughfare in their choice of Santa Clarita community (Canyon Country, Valencia,
Saugus and Newhall). Each banner features the military member’s photograph, name,
rank and branch of the military they serve.
This holiday season consider gifting a banner to the family of a local soldier or
make a contribution to help families who can’t afford one.
“Our goal is that every local hero be recognized,“ says Councilmember Bob
Kellar. “These banners are an excellent way to proudly share the names and faces of
the men and women who serve our country and our community.”
To qualify, honorees must be active duty military personnel from the United
States Armed Forces, must be a current Santa Clarita resident, or an immediate family
member of a current Santa Clarita resident and have lived in Santa Clarita Valley at
some point.
Thanks to sponsors, these banners are achievable for any budget, and full
sponsorships are available. Each banner costs $417.50 plus tax, but thanks to
generous sponsors, a special $100 discounted rate is currently available. You can add
to that fund by donating this holiday season.
As an ongoing program, orders will be accepted at any time. Banners can be
purchased by individuals or organizations. For more information about the Hometown
Heroes Military Banner Program, please contact Councilmember Bob Kellar at
bkellar@santa-clarita.com or visit santa-clarita.com/heroes.
You must be logged in to post a comment.