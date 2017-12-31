City’s banner program in honor of veterans now taking applications

By News Release

Last update: 7 hours ago

50 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: City of Santa Clarita

HOMETOWN HEROES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Give a different and meaningful gift this season

This holiday season not every Santa Clarita resident will get to celebrate with

friends and family. Some of our bravest men and women will spend the season working,

as they do daily, to keep our country safe and protect the freedoms we cherish. All of

these heroes should be recognized.

The City of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program honors

actively-serving military members from Santa Clarita Valley with streetlight pole

banners.

This program offers local friends and families of actively-serving military

members an opportunity to have one streetlight pole banner hung in a major

thoroughfare in their choice of Santa Clarita community (Canyon Country, Valencia,

Saugus and Newhall). Each banner features the military member’s photograph, name,

rank and branch of the military they serve.

This holiday season consider gifting a banner to the family of a local soldier or

make a contribution to help families who can’t afford one.

“Our goal is that every local hero be recognized,“ says Councilmember Bob

Kellar. “These banners are an excellent way to proudly share the names and faces of

the men and women who serve our country and our community.”

To qualify, honorees must be active duty military personnel from the United

States Armed Forces, must be a current Santa Clarita resident, or an immediate family

member of a current Santa Clarita resident and have lived in Santa Clarita Valley at

some point.

Thanks to sponsors, these banners are achievable for any budget, and full

sponsorships are available. Each banner costs $417.50 plus tax, but thanks to

generous sponsors, a special $100 discounted rate is currently available. You can add

to that fund by donating this holiday season.

As an ongoing program, orders will be accepted at any time. Banners can be

purchased by individuals or organizations. For more information about the Hometown

Heroes Military Banner Program, please contact Councilmember Bob Kellar at

bkellar@santa-clarita.com or visit santa-clarita.com/heroes.