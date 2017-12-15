County evaluates sexual harassment reporting procedures

By Gina Ender

With allegations of workplace sexual harassment surfacing in politics and Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors wants to ensure its employees who are victims of harassment have the means to make reports.

At their meeting this week, supervisors directed staff to make the online reporting link more visible.

Currently, county employees can file any sexual harassment complaints in person, over the phone or online.

“The county had the foresight years ago to create a separate investigatory body to provide county employees a resource to report incidents,” Tony Bell, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s communications deputy said.

Additionally, staff will evaluate sexual harassment training for new employees and will survey employees who have previously filed complaints about their experience with the county’s procedures.

“Tuesday’s motion refined and brought higher awareness to its current policy to address the issue proactively,” Bell said.