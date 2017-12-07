Deputies find 144 firearms in Newhall home after standoff

By Jim Holt

At the close of a 4-hour standoff with a man an believed armed inside a house in Newhall, local sheriff’s deputies entered the home and found 144 firearms.

About 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 25200 block of De Wolfe Road, regarding a man with a gun and domestic disturbance call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies arrived and contacted two victims who told them the suspect had pointed a handgun at them and threatened them during a domestic incident, she said.

“This apparently stemmed from an unreported spousal assault from the previous evening,” Miller said.

The victims reportedly told deputies there were “numerous firearm” inside the home.

Deputies surrounded the residence and made several attempts to communicate with the suspect and have him exit the residence but received no response.

The Sheriff’s Department Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Enforcement Bureau were notified and responded.

A number of homes in the surrounding area were evacuated while detectives secured a search warrant, Miller said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Wednesday, crisis negotiators talked to the suspect who then surrendered without incident.

Detectives then served the warrant and searched the home.

“They discovered 144 firearms, consisting of rifles and handguns. Detectives and firearm experts are examining the seized weapons as the investigation is continuing,” Miller said.

“It is anticipated that several rifles will be identified as being in violation of California firearms laws.

The suspect, Robert Mount, M/W, age 52 remains in custody on charges of spousal assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons laws violations, with a bail of $175,000, Miller said.

