Federal law enforcement arrests man on suspicion of drug possession

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: 4 hours ago

While detectives were probing the discovery of a body on US Forest service land Friday afternoon, a nearby federal law enforcement officer was arresting a man on suspicion of drug possession.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Officer Ken Marcus with the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement & Investigations unit approached a car parked at the side of Placerita Canyon Road, just east of Running Horse Lane, which had its hood open and up.

The officer noticed red radiator fluid leaking from the car, Marcus told The Signal.

When he took a closer, he said, he found a man inside the vehicle, as well as methamphetamine.

Marcus handcuffed the suspect then seized a pipe, an unspecified quantity of meth and an imitation firearm, he said.

Officers of the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement & Investigations unit are responsible for enforcement of federal laws and regulations governing national forest lands and resources.

