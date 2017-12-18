Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Dec. 18-24

By Signal Staff

Last update: 16 hours ago

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of –Dec. 18-24, 2017:

Feature

Break In

Silencer

Television

“Seal Team”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Unsolved”

Reality Television

“Fear Factor”

“My Cat From Hell”

Commercial

Fox Sports

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.