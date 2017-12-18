Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Dec. 18-24

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of –Dec. 18-24, 2017:
Feature
Break In
Silencer
Television
“Seal Team”
“S.W.A.T.”
“Unsolved”
Reality Television
“Fear Factor”
“My Cat From Hell”
Commercial
Fox Sports
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.
