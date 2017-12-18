Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Dec. 18-24

CBS drama "Seal Team" is filming this week in Santa Clarita. Courtesy image.

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of –Dec. 18-24, 2017:

Feature

Break In

Silencer

Television

“Seal Team”

“S.W.A.T.”

“Unsolved”

Reality Television

“Fear Factor”

“My Cat From Hell”

Commercial

Fox Sports

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.

