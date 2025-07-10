Santa Clarita takes action against another taco vendor

In closed session Tuesday, Santa Clarita City Council members authorized the city to take legal action against Tacos Carmelita, a street vendor that has drawn complaints and concerns due to alleged illegal operations, according to city officials.

“After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations,” according to a statement issued Thursday by the city. “The injunction would require the operators of ‘Tacos Carmelita’ to temporarily cease all operations until they come into compliance with the Santa Clarita Municipal Code.”

City officials said in the release that the action was being taken as the result of public health concerns observed at the business.

“In addition to operating without the required permits, a number of serious health and safety violations have been observed,” the statement read. “These include the improper storage of raw meat, the presence of cockroaches around food and cooking equipment, the illegal discharge of grease into storm drains, the obstruction of sidewalks and public streets and the use of open flame cooking equipment in high fire hazard areas without appropriate safety equipment.”

The city also reported that its Community Preservation Division responded to 40 complaints and conducted 61 inspections, with more than $13,000 in outstanding fines being issued.

“Cooking equipment has been confiscated on 10 separate occasions, and the city has also worked in coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which has documented multiple violations and seized unsafe food during joint enforcement operations,” according to the city’s statement.

The county has lamented recent issues with street vending also, saying recent state law changes intending to decriminalize street vending have had an unintended consequence: a proliferation of illegal food carts.

The city previously took a similar action two years ago against Tacos Jacky, a similar vendor that had a lengthy list of complaints.

That lawsuit ended with a stipulated agreement in October 2024 that stated Tacos Jacky wouldn’t conduct any more unpermitted sales in city limits, and if it does, its equipment will be impounded.

City officials confirmed Thursday that Tacos Jacky has not returned since the stipulated agreement, and city officials consider that case closed.