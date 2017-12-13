Kids perform at Winter Concert in Canyon Country
By Nikolas Samuels
Last update: 2 mins ago
The Centre was packed Monday night for the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy.
All 300 students in the school had an opportunity to perform. Kindergarten through 3rd grade was on Monday with 4th through 6th grade on Tuesday.
Friends and families were all smiles, as they photographed and watched with dazzled eyes their children perform.
The Centre was packed Monday night for the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy.
All 300 students in the school had an opportunity to perform. Kindergarten through 3rd grade was on Monday with 4th through 6th grade on Tuesday.
Friends and families were all smiles, as they photographed and watched with dazzled eyes their children perform.
You must be logged in to post a comment.