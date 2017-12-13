Kids perform at Winter Concert in Canyon Country

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 2 mins ago

The Centre was packed Monday night for the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy.

All 300 students in the school had an opportunity to perform. Kindergarten through 3rd grade was on Monday with 4th through 6th grade on Tuesday.

Friends and families were all smiles, as they photographed and watched with dazzled eyes their children perform.