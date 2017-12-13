Kids perform at Winter Concert in Canyon Country

By Nikolas Samuels

Students point from the stage during the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Students sang to their families and even performed instrumental music during the two-night event. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The Centre was packed Monday night for the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy.

All 300 students in the school had an opportunity to perform. Kindergarten through 3rd grade was on Monday with 4th through 6th grade on Tuesday.

Friends and families were all smiles, as they photographed and watched with dazzled eyes their children perform.

Students do hand gestures as they sing to their family during the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Kindergarten through 3rd grade performed on Monday, with 4th through 6th grade performing on Tuesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Lauryn Fitzgerald, a 2nd grade teacher at Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, does hand gestures with students as they perform during the Winter Concert, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. All 300 students at the school had an opportunity to perform in the event. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Brooke Dupont performs on the keyboard during the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. All 300 students at the school had an opportunity to perform in the event. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Students take the stage during the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. One-hundred and fifty students, kindergarten through third grade, performed Monday night with the rest of the school, fourth through sixth grade, performing on Tuesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Family and friends watch and photograph the performing students during the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Every student at the school had an opportunity to perform in the two-night event. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

Jesse Sandoval plays around with his friends as he waits to perform at the Winter Concert, put on by Albert Einstein STEAM Academy, at The Centre in Canyon Country on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Every student in the school has an opportunity to perform in the two-night event. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

 

 

