Local roundup: Trinity girls hoops stays perfect with win over Frazier Mountain

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Prep girls basketball

Trinity 45 Frazier Mountain 19

Hannah Caddow led the Knights (3-0) with 14 points and Ellie Howell chipped in 12 points.

Point guard Trinity Towns made her first appearance of the season after battling an illness. She had four points on the evening.

“It was kind of like our first game of the season having her back,” said Knights coach Daniel Hebert. “We basically run everything through her, so it was nice to have her back on the floor.”

Prep boys soccer

Desert Christian 5, Trinity Classical Academy 2

Prep girls soccer

St. Monica Academy 7, Trinity 0

SCCS 12, SCVi 0