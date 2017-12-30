Man gives alleged car thief a change of clothes, both get arrested

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 3 hours ago

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s arrested a suspect and an accomplice on Thursday for allegedly stealing an SUV in Canyon Country, according the SCV Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

After witnesses called the Sheriff’s to report a Hispanic male that drove a silver SUV into the bike path “at a high rate of speed and into the wash,” deputies responded in search of the suspect described to be wearing a hat, blue jersey, and a flannel shirt, according to the Facebook post.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a vehicle in the wash near Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive. Sheriff’s approached another Hispanic male near the abandoned vehicle and noticed he was holding the clothing the original suspect had been described as wearing.

After further investigation, Sheriff’s learned that the man, a 21-year-old from Pacoima, had given the car thief a change of clothes to avoid being identified and was arrested and charged for being an accessory to a crime.

“Deputies found methamphetamine inside the vehicle as well as burglary tools, and multiple mail items belonging to other people,” said the Facebook post.

The suspected car thief, a 25-year-old Hispanic male from Van Nuys, was later found and arrested on felony charges.