PHOTOS: Annual toy drive brings the north pole and outer space to children in need
By Christian Monterrosa
Last update: 1 min ago
The 12th annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive was held outside of the Realty Executives office in Newhall on Sunday.
Characters ranging from Santa’s elves to Darth Vader collected gifts for children in need.
