PHOTOS: Annual toy drive brings the north pole and outer space to children in need

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 12th annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive was held outside of the Realty Executives office in Newhall on Sunday.

Characters ranging from Santa’s elves to Darth Vader collected gifts for children in need.