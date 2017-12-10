PHOTOS: Annual toy drive brings the north pole and outer space to children in need

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots collected gifts for kids in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

The 12th annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive was held outside of the Realty Executives office in Newhall on Sunday.

Characters ranging from Santa’s elves to Darth Vader collected gifts for children in need.

Darth Vader looks around to bring Christmas gift donors to the dark side in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Elves keep decorations from falling over due to high winds at the Realty Executives annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Santa Claus looks on as an Ewok poses for a picture at the Realty Executives annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots toy drive in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Characters at the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots toy drive pose for a picture in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Click here to post a comment

PHOTOS: Annual toy drive brings the north pole and outer space to children in need

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christian Monterrosa
The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots collected gifts for kids in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

The 12th annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive was held outside of the Realty Executives office in Newhall on Sunday.

Characters ranging from Santa’s elves to Darth Vader collected gifts for children in need.

Darth Vader looks around to bring Christmas gift donors to the dark side in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Elves keep decorations from falling over due to high winds at the Realty Executives annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Santa Claus looks on as an Ewok poses for a picture at the Realty Executives annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots toy drive in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal
Characters at the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots toy drive pose for a picture in Newhall, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal