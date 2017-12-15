Rob McFerren: Craft beer in desserts

With Christmas coming soon, it’s fun to use Craft Beer in the desserts you create for the holidays. Because of the popularity of Craft Beer in the last few years, more chefs and home cooks are utilizing beer in their recipes. Most people would not think of using Craft Beer in baking, but beer is brewed with many of the same ingredients used to make breads. Desserts are a great way to use beer in recipes and can be a big part of the flavors that we crave so much in desserts.

Cakes, along with frostings and glazes can work well with many different styles of beer. Any chocolate cake can really be enhanced by using Stouts or Porters in the cake itself or in the frosting. The roasted malt flavors such as coffee and bittersweet chocolate in these dark beers really add another layer of flavor to the dessert. Beers that use quite a bit of caramel malt will work well with any dessert that has caramel in it, including caramel apple pie or an Ale-caramel sauce to top ice cream. Citrusy fruit desserts are amazing with Pale Ales and India Pale Ales that have a lot of similar citrus flavors coming from the hops. There’s quite a few ways to use Craft Beer in desserts and the possibilities are endless!

Don’t be afraid to use some beers that are on the bitter side in desserts as the bitterness can really balance the sweetness that’s in it. And be creative as Craft Beer can be used in many desserts such as cheesecake, pudding, cookies, and ice cream. You can search online for some great dessert recipes that utilize beer in them or create something on your own. It’s also fun to pair your dessert with the same beer you used to make that special treat! Cheers!

Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.