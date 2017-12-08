UPDATE: Rye Fire burned more than 6,000 acres, now 35 percent contained

By Jim Holt

Last update: 4 hours ago

41 SHARES Share Tweet

The Rye Fire which threatened several buildings in the Santa Clarita Valley and prompted the evacuation of businesses and schools, was reported to be 35 percent contained Friday, having burned more than 6,000 acres.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an update on the fire at 6 a.m. Friday reporting they expect to have the fire fully contained in a week.

Although 5,460 structures were threatened, one only structure was destroyed.

More than 900 firefighters continue to battle the blaze, using 72 fire engines, two helicopters, two air tankers and half a dozen bulldozers.

“Firefighters continued to strengthen perimeter lines and mop up the fire. No fire growth was observed overnight. A more precise acreage was determined using air and ground GIS devices,” fire officials reported.

The Rye Fire extends largely along the south side of Highway 126 near Fillmore.

Once smoke from the Rye Fire had cleared and the fire itself was no longer a threat, officials had a better chance to assess the damage.

The jail in Castaic was in the direct path of the Rye Fire when it was first reported Tuesday morning west of Rye Canyon Road near Newhall Ranch Road.

On Friday, jail officials issued a news release detailed the fire’s impact on inmate visitation.

“Although the Rye Fire does not currently pose a danger to the inmate housing facilities at the Pitchess Detention Center, inmate visiting has been cancelled for this weekend due to a long term power outage at the Visitor Center, and the need to restrict access in order to perform necessary repairs to the surrounding area,” the news release reads.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department understands the concerns of the families for those who are incarcerated within the jails,” the release reads.

“We have security and evacuation protocols in place if the need for evacuations were to ever become necessary.

“We understand how important it is that those in our custody have an opportunity to visit with their loved ones, families, and friends.

“ It is our intention to restore the visiting process at the Pitchess Detention Center as soon as possible. No other visiting schedules at other county jail facilities are impacted.”

The Pitchess Detention is made up of facilities that include: North Facility, East Facility, South Facility, and the North County Correctional Facility.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt