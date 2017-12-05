UPDATE: Rye Fire evacuations, road closures in place

By Gina Ender

The Rye Fire is currently burning at 5,000 acres with five percent containment with multiple evacuations and road closures in place.

College of the Canyons in Valencia is serving as an evacuation center, City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said.

The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway is not longer the designated evacuation center.

Evacuations:

West Ranch High School

Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School

West Creek Academy

Rancho Pico Junior High School

Oak Hills Elementary School

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Newhall Community Center

About 1300 homes in the West Ranch community

Travel Village

Oakmont of Santa Clarita Senior Apartment complex

Road Closures:

Eastbound Newhall Ranch Road between I-5 and Rye Canyon Road

Westbound Route 126

Citrus Street in Valencia is partially closed between Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard so the Rye IC can relocate to the area. Drivers will still be able to access the mall and businesses.

Now Reopened:

I-5 southbound at Hasley Canyon Road and northbound at Magic Mountain Parkway

Westbound Newhall Ranch Road between I-5 and Rye Canyon Road

Northbound The Old Road from Magic Mountain Parkway

The Signal will post updates as the story progresses.