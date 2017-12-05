UPDATE: Rye Fire evacuations, road closures in place

By Gina Ender

Firefighters fight the Rye Fire as flames encroach upon Travel Village in Valencia on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The Rye Fire is currently burning at 5,000 acres with five percent containment with multiple evacuations and road closures in place.

College of the Canyons in Valencia is serving as an evacuation center, City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said.

The Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway is not longer the designated evacuation center.

A firefighter works to pull hoseline off the side of reserve engine 5134 near Westinghouse Place and Avenue Standford during the Rye Fire on Dec. 5, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

Evacuations:
West Ranch High School
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School
West Creek Academy
Rancho Pico Junior High School
Oak Hills Elementary School
Six Flags Magic Mountain
Newhall Community Center
About 1300 homes in the West Ranch community
Travel Village
Oakmont of Santa Clarita Senior Apartment complex

 

A battalion fire chief works to coordinate response as flames move closer to the Travel Village RV Park in Valencia during the Rye Fire on Dec. 5, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

Road Closures:
Eastbound Newhall Ranch Road between I-5 and Rye Canyon Road
Westbound Route 126
Citrus Street in Valencia is partially closed between Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard so the Rye IC can relocate to the area. Drivers will still be able to access the mall and businesses.

 

A firefighter works to pull hoseline off the side of reserve engine 5134 near Westinghouse Place and Avenue Standford during the Rye Fire on Dec. 5, 2017. Austin Dave/The Signal

Now Reopened:
I-5 southbound at Hasley Canyon Road and northbound at Magic Mountain Parkway
Westbound Newhall Ranch Road between I-5 and Rye Canyon Road
Northbound The Old Road from Magic Mountain Parkway

The Signal will post updates as the story progresses.

Gina Ender is a journalist covering city government and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in February 2017. You can contact Gina Ender at gender@signalscv.com, 661-287-5525 or follow her on Twitter at @ginaender.

  • Kate Purnell

    Santa Clarita Valley International was under voluntary evacuation and is heroically keeping the frightened children fed and entertained until their parents can pick them up, which may take quite some time given the roads in the area.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Stay safe out there, Gina! Thanks for keeping us updated.