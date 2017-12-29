How Santa Clarita residents can recycle their Christmas trees

By Christina Cox

Last update: 6 hours ago

18 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County have several options available for community members looking to safely recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.

In partnership with local garbage disposal districts, the city of Santa Clarita offers free, curbside Christmas tree recycling to all residents until Jan. 13.

“By recycling your tree, you can help the environment and keep this valuable resource out of our landfills,” the city of Santa Clarita said. “All recycled trees are used as soil amendment, compost, or bagged for mulch to be given away every spring at the Arbor Day/ Earth Day celebration.”

To recycle trees, they must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on regular trash days. Single-family residents should place their trees at the curb on their regular trash collection days and multi-family residents should place their trees adjacent to trash bins in their complex.

Trees more than 6 feet must be cut in half and all materials—like ornaments, tinsel, lights, nails, nets and tree stand—should be removed before trees are placed curbside. Flocked, painted or fireproof trees will be picked up as trash.

Residents may also drop off their trees for recycling at the Santa Clarita Waste Management Office, located at 25772 Springbrook Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is also offering residents with free curbside recycling services in both incorporated and unincorporated communities within Santa Clarita.

Buretec Waste Industries is accepting Christmas trees for recycling, with the same requirements as the city of Santa Clarita, until Jan. 12.

In unincorporated communities, like Castaic, Christmas trees can also be placed curbside next to recycling and waste containers to be picked up on scheduled trash days.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_