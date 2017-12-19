Santa Clarita Transit to host Holiday Light Tour

By Gina Ender

All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere, and Santa Clarita Transit wants to take locals and visitors to see them during their three-day Holiday Light Tour.

Santa Clarita light enthusiasts can hop on one of the city’s trolleys or Dial-A-Ride vehicles while the festive tour runs Thursday through Saturday.

“There is no better way to experience the holiday lights in our city then on the Holiday Light Tour,” City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said.

Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis upon boarding for $3. Ticket fees will be waived with the donation of canned food or other personal items, including diapers and toiletries, for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Last year, Holiday Light Tour passengers donated over 400 pounds of goods.

“Santa Clarita Transit will take you to all the best displays, and while you are getting into the holiday spirit, you can also give back to the community by donating canned food in exchange for the ride,” Lujan said.

Trips depart for the tour every half hour between 6 and 9 p.m. from the McBean Regional Transit Center located on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

For more information, visit santaclaritatransit.com or call (661) 294-1287.