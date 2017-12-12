Spots available for HandsOn Holiday Run Fundraiser set for Magic Mountain on Saturday

By Perry Smith

Anyone looking for churros, hot chocolate, Lakers Girls and a reason to run — but not necessarily in that order — can find all those things at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday.

HandsOn Santa Clarita still has spots available for its 5K/10K Holiday Run Fundraiser, its biggest of the year, this weekend at the popular Valencia theme park.

Every year, the nonprofit agency welcomes runners, in costume or in running attire, to take part in the run through Magic Mountain, and this year the path courses through the neighboring Hurricane Harbor, as well.

“This is our only fundraiser for the year, and it helps with all of our programs,” said Seema Shah, executive director of HandsOn Santa Clarita, “which go primarily to other nonprofits.”

Participants often come in a variety of pretty ornate costumes, she added, although the costume is optional.

There are still spots available for those interested in running or volunteering to help with the run, she added.

HandsOn Santa Clarita provides support and resources to Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations through a variety of means, working with volunteers, groups and businesses to meet the needs of the community, according to the group’s website. One of the nonprofit’s goals each year is to help other nonprofits to make sure they have enough volunteers and resources for their needs.

Before the run, a pre-race morning “Winter Wonderland” includes some entertainment and drinks from HandsOn’s event partners, including Starbucks, and a chance to meet the world famous Laker Girls.

The holiday-themed race also allows runners to enjoy the festive spirit of Magic Mountain’s “Holiday in the Parks,” including a few backlot sections, according to organizers. Highly discounted park ticket offers are also available to those who register for the run.

The price of the race, which goes toward HandsOn Santa Clarita’s programs, is $45 for the 5K and $55 for the 10K.

For information about the time of the race, and registration information, click here, or for more information, call (661) 257-1997.

