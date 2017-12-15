Two men arrested for separate indecent exposure incidents
By Perry Smith
Last update: 1 min ago
Two men were arrested in separate incidents this week for allegedly masturbating in public.
On Monday morning, deputies responded to a bike trail near Valencia Boulevard at Creekside Drive regarding an indecent exposure call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.
The call was a block from the Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway.
“The call stated that the suspect was masturbating in a tent. Deputies found an illegal encampment at the scene and caught the suspect in the act,” Miller said.
A 55-year-old man, described as a transient from the SCV, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, littering and unpermitted camping.
Later that same day, on an unrelated call, deputies responded to a coffee shop in Castaic on the 31700 block of Castaic Road regarding an indecent exposure call.
“The call stated a male white in his 40s was masturbating in front of people,” she said. “Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect and arrested him for (misdemeanor) indecent exposure.”
The 45-year-old suspect, described as an unemployed man who lives in Hollywood, was also arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to an occupied dwelling.
Two men were arrested in separate incidents this week for allegedly masturbating in public.
On Monday morning, deputies responded to a bike trail near Valencia Boulevard at Creekside Drive regarding an indecent exposure call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.
The call was a block from the Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway.
“The call stated that the suspect was masturbating in a tent. Deputies found an illegal encampment at the scene and caught the suspect in the act,” Miller said.
A 55-year-old man, described as a transient from the SCV, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, littering and unpermitted camping.
Later that same day, on an unrelated call, deputies responded to a coffee shop in Castaic on the 31700 block of Castaic Road regarding an indecent exposure call.
“The call stated a male white in his 40s was masturbating in front of people,” she said. “Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect and arrested him for (misdemeanor) indecent exposure.”
The 45-year-old suspect, described as an unemployed man who lives in Hollywood, was also arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to an occupied dwelling.
You must be logged in to post a comment.