Two men arrested for separate indecent exposure incidents

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

Two men were arrested in separate incidents this week for allegedly masturbating in public.

On Monday morning, deputies responded to a bike trail near Valencia Boulevard at Creekside Drive regarding an indecent exposure call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal.

The call was a block from the Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway.

“The call stated that the suspect was masturbating in a tent. Deputies found an illegal encampment at the scene and caught the suspect in the act,” Miller said.

A 55-year-old man, described as a transient from the SCV, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure, littering and unpermitted camping.

Later that same day, on an unrelated call, deputies responded to a coffee shop in Castaic on the 31700 block of Castaic Road regarding an indecent exposure call.

“The call stated a male white in his 40s was masturbating in front of people,” she said. “Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect and arrested him for (misdemeanor) indecent exposure.”

The 45-year-old suspect, described as an unemployed man who lives in Hollywood, was also arrested on suspicion of illegal entry to an occupied dwelling.