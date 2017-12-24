Vehicle gets broken into outside of Stevenson Ranch IHOP

By Christian Monterrosa

Police responded to a reported burglarized vehicle outside of an IHOP in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey Mercedes Benz SUV with paper license plates, but officials were unable to locate the suspected burglar.

As of 1 p.m. the suspect was still at large, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department.

Details as to what was stolen from inside the vehicle have not yet been made available.

Christian Monterrosa

Christian Monterrosa