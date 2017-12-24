Vehicle gets broken into outside of Stevenson Ranch IHOP

By Christian Monterrosa

Police responded to a reported burglarized vehicle outside of an IHOP in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey Mercedes Benz SUV with paper license plates, but officials were unable to locate the suspected burglar.

As of 1 p.m. the suspect was still at large, according to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department.

Details as to what was stolen from inside the vehicle have not yet been made available.