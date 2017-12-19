Water main break closes two lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
By News Release
Last update:1 min ago
Courtesy of the City of Santa Clarita
A water main break this morning forced the closures of two of the northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road.
Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning a local contractor damaged one of Valencia Water Company’s water mains, resulting in a leak. Water from the ruptured pipe spilled onto the northbound lanes resulting in damage to the roadway.
Contractors are working to repair the broken water line. Once repairs are complete, the roadway will need to be repaved.
All of the repairs are estimated to be completed before the Wednesday morning commute.
In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use McBean Parkway as an alternate route.
Safety officials caution drivers to never drive through standing water, as it is impossible to know if the ground is stable underneath.
Click here to post a comment
Water main break closes two lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
A water main break this morning forced the closures of two of the northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road.
Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning a local contractor damaged one of Valencia Water Company’s water mains, resulting in a leak. Water from the ruptured pipe spilled onto the northbound lanes resulting in damage to the roadway.
Contractors are working to repair the broken water line. Once repairs are complete, the roadway will need to be repaved.
All of the repairs are estimated to be completed before the Wednesday morning commute.
In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use McBean Parkway as an alternate route.
Safety officials caution drivers to never drive through standing water, as it is impossible to know if the ground is stable underneath.
The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.
You must be logged in to post a comment.