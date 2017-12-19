Water main break closes two lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road

By News Release

Courtesy of the City of Santa Clarita

A water main break this morning forced the closures of two of the northbound lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road at Newhall Ranch Road.

Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning a local contractor damaged one of Valencia Water Company’s water mains, resulting in a leak. Water from the ruptured pipe spilled onto the northbound lanes resulting in damage to the roadway.

Contractors are working to repair the broken water line. Once repairs are complete, the roadway will need to be repaved.

All of the repairs are estimated to be completed before the Wednesday morning commute.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use McBean Parkway as an alternate route.

Safety officials caution drivers to never drive through standing water, as it is impossible to know if the ground is stable underneath.