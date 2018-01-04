4 out-of-town women arrested for burglary in Ugg boot theft

By Jim Holt

Four women from the Antelope Valley were arrested on suspicion of burglary Tuesday night, accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of Ugg boots from a Canyon Country store.

About 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to reports of a shoplifting at a store on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, Near Jakes Way, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’ Station told The Signal Wednesday.

“Four suspects stole 10 pairs of brand new Ugg boots, with a total value of $1,900,” Miller said.

“The four ran out of the store,” she said, and got into a car.

A description of the car – a Chevy Mailbu with no license plates – was broadcast to patrol deputies.

“Based on the description of the car and the suspects, one deputy driving in the area of Sierra Highway and Sandy Drive spotted a car matching the description and suspects matching the description,” she said.

The four women were arrested on suspicion of burglary, a felony, and 10 pairs of boots seized, she said.

Suspects include a 19-year-old food sales worker who lives in Lancaster; a 24-year-old Palmdale resident; a 19-year-old Lancaster student and a 23-year-old woman also from Lancaster.

Ugg boots are flexible high-ankle boots lined with sheepskin.

