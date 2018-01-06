BREAKING: Victim shot in Golden Valley shopping plaza

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 12 hours ago

663 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in Canyon Country shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered one victim who had sustained a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported from the scene, a shopping center on Golden Valley Road, to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sheriff’s deputies place a yellow flag to mark the shell casing used in the shooting as evidence. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Sgt. O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed that deputies are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in their vehicle.

Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller confirmed the shooting was not believed to be gang related and was related to some kind of personal dispute between two Hispanic men in their 20s.

The victim and the suspect apparently knew each other, she said.

As of 8:30 p.m., deputies were still investigating the scene, where they have roped off a section of the busy Golden Valley Plaza just outside Sizzler and Popeyes.

Authorities have not yet released further information on the incident.

BREAKING: Deputies are investigating a shooting near Lowe’s on the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, according to a sheriff’s official. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, January 6, 2018

Multimedia Journalists Austin Dave and Christian Monterrosa contributed to this report.