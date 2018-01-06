BREAKING: Victim shot in Golden Valley shopping plaza

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 12 hours ago

Santa Clarita Sheriffs respond to a reported shooting on Golden Valley in Canyon Country, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

Deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call in Canyon Country shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered one victim who had sustained a gun shot wound.

The victim was transported from the scene, a shopping center on Golden Valley Road, to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sheriff’s deputies place a yellow flag to mark the shell casing used in the shooting as evidence. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Sgt. O’Brien of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed that deputies are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene in their vehicle.

Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller confirmed the shooting was not believed to be gang related and was related to some kind of personal dispute between two Hispanic men in their 20s.

The victim and the suspect apparently knew each other, she said.

As of 8:30 p.m., deputies were still investigating the scene, where they have roped off a section of the busy Golden Valley Plaza just outside Sizzler and Popeyes.

Authorities have not yet released further information on the incident.

BREAKING: Deputies are investigating a shooting near Lowe’s on the 19000 block of Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, according to a sheriff’s official. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, January 6, 2018

Multimedia Journalists Austin Dave and Christian Monterrosa contributed to this report.

Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter

Ryan Painter joined The Signal as a staff writer in September 2017. He covers breaking news and community features on the weekends.

  • Beverly Huffman

    So sad all of California is under siege by it’s own negligence, As long as the democrats control the legislature and the Governors office, we will sadly continue to see the criminals running the state.

    • Harry Liggins

      The above statement defies all logic.

      • Elle Waygh

        That did seem like a rather judgmental presumption to make without knowing more about the circumstances …

        • Linda Beck

          Uhhh, well, here are the circumstances. Governor Brown and the California Legislature have decriminalized criminal behavior to the point where more criminals are out roaming the streets as opposed to being locked up in our “unconstitutionally overcrowded” jails. Rather than build more jails to house our criminals — which would divert funds from Governor Brown’s useless and stupid high speed train — (or even, God forbid, deport undocumented criminals back to their country of citizenship) Governor Brown and the California Legislature have opted to release criminals back out onto the streets. You will see more stories like this in our valley. Not at all judgmental and totally predictable. But keep feigning ignorance and by all means, keep voting Democrat.

          • sicil

            How can you know that this has to do with prisoners released from prison, immigration, or some democrat politics? The US has the world largest prison population, and there’s a few companies who are even on the stock market, so prison is a business here. What about the guy who shot his family, he seemed to not be a released criminal, a immigrant… Your logic if fantastically flawed. Guess what the 1800s are not coming back.

          • Ronald Williams

            In the end though, the suspect will be someone who should have been in prison prior to AB 109. But with The Signal, we will never know.

            Busy week for SCV already. 3 murders and now this shooting.

    • sicil

      What does this have to do with the CA legislature. You think there would be no crime if it was a super majority with republicans? If this was the case no matter what party affiliation, they would be all repubs in the legislature. The internet is full of dumb comments.

  • cruisegirl

  • Elle Waygh

    Do you have more details about this?

  • Rick Lott

    Just days after the GOP opens a HQ in Canyon Country we start having shootings. They should all pack up their guns and move to Valencia.