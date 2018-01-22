Castaic man accused of attempted murder, trying to set ex on fire

By Jim Holt

A Castaic man faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, hit her on the head, doused her with alcohol and then tried to set her clothes on fire.

Ryan Wesley, 35, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“On Friday evening, deputies responded to the 34000 block area of Bouquet Canyon Road regarding a woman screaming at a residence, and an adult male was seen leaving the scene,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Monday.

“Upon arrival to the location, deputies made contact with a female victim in her 40’s,” she said.

“Reportedly, her and her ex-boyfriend were together at the residence when a verbal argument ensued.

“The argument turned physical and the ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her on the head with a blunt object and poured an alcoholic beverage and cleaning solution over her.

“He then attempted to ignite her clothing, which was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Deputies put out a crime broadcast, and were able to locate the suspect in Castaic, Miller said.

Ryan Wesley, male, white, age 35 was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault charges.

He was taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and booked.

He remains in custody with bail set at $1 million.

