COC breaks ground on new Science Center

By Christina Cox

Last update: 4 hours ago

In front of community members and staff, College of the Canyons broke ground on its new Science Center on its Canyon Country Campus Wednesday.

“The reason we are building new buildings and enhancing our capacity to serve students is because we enjoy such strong support from our community,” Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees President Steve Zimmer said.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will be primarily devoted to physical and biological sciences and will house eight labs and 10 science service rooms.

The four-level building will also house three computer labs, 24 faculty offices, seven group study rooms, open study spaces, lab service spaces and seven lecture rooms, including a lecture room with a 75-seating capacity.

Located at the middle of campus, the Science Center will act as a “focal point” for students and visitors and is expected to double the square footage of facilities on the Canyon Country Campus.

The facility will also alleviate the college’s lab shortages and overcrowded classrooms that place more than 4,000 students on waiting lists each year.

The Science Center was made possible by Measure E, a $240 million bond measure approved by Santa Clarita Valley voters in June 2016.

“The science center is funded in part by Measure E, the bond measure passed by local voters in 2016,” Zimmer said. “Measure E is also funding the new parking structure at the Valencia campus. We’ll be breaking ground on that campus soon.”

Both projects are expected to be completed by winter 2019.

Future projects for the Canyon Country campus include a four-story Student Services/Learning Resources Building, which will house Student Services offices and programs, according to COC. The building will also include space for the Library and The Learning Center (TLC).

These new construction projects also come during a momentous time for the Canyon Country Campus and its leader.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the campus’ opening and the 30th anniversary of Chancellor Dianne Van Hook’s leadership at the helm of COC.

“She is currently California’s longest serving community college CEO,” Zimmer said. “This campus, its progress and its partnerships, as well as the development of the Valencia campus are a testament to the impact of her courageous, dedicated and visionary leadership.”

