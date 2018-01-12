COC to host information nights for prospective students

By Christina Cox

To help students navigate the college process, College of the Canyons (COC) will host three information nights for prospective students and their families next week.

The information nights, held in English and in Spanish, will give attendees information about admissions, priority registration and other key support programs and services like the First Year Promise program.

It also will review the college’s educational pathways that include transfer preparation, and associate degrees and certificates.

“Information Nights are incredibly helpful for new students and their families to better understand the admissions process and to become familiarized with the many programs and services offered by the college,” COC’s Director of Outreach and School Relations Kari Soffa said.

The information nights will be held at the college’s Valencia campus in the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. Presentations in English and Spanish will be offered in the PAC and Student Center Cafeteria (SSC), respectively, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The college will also hold one information night at the Canyon Country Campus Jan. 18. Presentation in English and Spanish will be held in Room 402 and Room 403, respectively, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COC will also hold two information nights for high school students who will be concurrently enrolled at the college Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The Jan. 1 event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an English presentation in the PAC and a Spanish presentation in the SSC. The Feb. 1 event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an English presentation in Room 402 and a Spanish presentation in Room 403.

The information night events are free and open to the public. To register, visit COC’s Outreach and School Relations web page at: www.canyons.edu/Offices/Outreach/Pages/default.aspx.

For more information about the events, call (661) 362-5891 or email outreach@canyons.edu.