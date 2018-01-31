Community gathers to discuss progress of Castaic High School

By Christina Cox

Members of the Castaic community gathered at Castaic Middle School Tuesday to discuss the progress of the Castaic High School project, which is set to open in fall 2019.

The informational meeting allowed residents to speak with William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht, Castaic Middle School Principal Bob Brauneisen and Construction Project Manager Randy Wrage about the $126.2 million project.

During the meeting, district leadership and Wrage shared information about the progress of Castaic High School’s construction and the school’s unique programs.

Once complete, Castaic High School, which sits at the west end of Sloan Canyon Road where it meets Romero Canyon Road, will have a capacity of 2,600 students and will graduate its first senior class in 2023.

The 200-acre site will house 58 acres of campus facilities and infrastructure that include a Performing Arts Center, a STEM building, Career Technical Education (CTE) classrooms and athletic facilities like a football field, track, soccer field, baseball field and softball field.

In the upcoming months, district staff plan to provide more opportunities for public input to discuss the potential programs and offerings of Castaic High School.