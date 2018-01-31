UPDATE: Congressman Knight’s wife, Lily, helps injured passengers in train-truck crash

By Perry Smith

Last update: 26 mins ago

Constituents raise red paper in disagreement as congressman Steve Knight answers questions during a town hall at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, and his wife, Lily, were on a train that crashed into a garbage truck Wednesday morning, but he was uninjured, officials said.

“We’re still trying to gather details on what happened,” according to Chris Jusuf, a spokesman for Knight. “First responders are responding to the injuries right now.

“Steve and Lily are safe,” he added. “They were on the train but they’re not hurt right now.”

Lily Knight, who’s a registered nurse, is reportedly treating victims on the scene, according to several sources.

Knight tweeted out a statement shortly after the crash:

“Lily and I were on the train that crashed this morning. We are safe and uninjured. First responders are currently treating those who are hurt. Please keep the victims in your prayers. ”


https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/958753655913664512

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Constituents raise red paper in disagreement as congressman Steve Knight answers questions during a town hall at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

UPDATE: Congressman Knight’s wife, Lily, helps injured passengers in train-truck crash

26 mins ago
2 Comments
Perry Smith

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, and his wife, Lily, were on a train that crashed into a garbage truck Wednesday morning, but he was uninjured, officials said.

“We’re still trying to gather details on what happened,” according to Chris Jusuf, a spokesman for Knight. “First responders are responding to the injuries right now.

“Steve and Lily are safe,” he added. “They were on the train but they’re not hurt right now.”

Lily Knight, who’s a registered nurse, is reportedly treating victims on the scene, according to several sources.

Knight tweeted out a statement shortly after the crash:

“Lily and I were on the train that crashed this morning. We are safe and uninjured. First responders are currently treating those who are hurt. Please keep the victims in your prayers. ”


https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/958753655913664512

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

  • Right out the gate, he uses the incident and his facebook page, to ask for magical incantations, dividing the community, again. What a shame.

    Glad they are safe, wish their eyes were not closed so tightly.

    • Brian Richards

      Isn’t that exactly what you’re doing? You realize that 90% of the planet’s population believes in a deity don’t you? Your intolerance and hypocrisy is noted for all to see.




  • Right out the gate, he uses the incident and his facebook page, to ask for magical incantations, dividing the community, again. What a shame.

    Glad they are safe, wish their eyes were not closed so tightly.

    • Brian Richards

      Isn’t that exactly what you’re doing? You realize that 90% of the planet’s population believes in a deity don’t you? Your intolerance and hypocrisy is noted for all to see.