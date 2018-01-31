UPDATE: Congressman Knight’s wife, Lily, helps injured passengers in train-truck crash

By Perry Smith

Last update: 26 mins ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, and his wife, Lily, were on a train that crashed into a garbage truck Wednesday morning, but he was uninjured, officials said.

“We’re still trying to gather details on what happened,” according to Chris Jusuf, a spokesman for Knight. “First responders are responding to the injuries right now.

“Steve and Lily are safe,” he added. “They were on the train but they’re not hurt right now.”

Lily Knight, who’s a registered nurse, is reportedly treating victims on the scene, according to several sources.

Knight tweeted out a statement shortly after the crash:

“Lily and I were on the train that crashed this morning. We are safe and uninjured. First responders are currently treating those who are hurt. Please keep the victims in your prayers. ”

