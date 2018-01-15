D.A. declines to file case after two officers arrested in apparent domestic violence dispute

By Jim Holt



The case against two law enforcement officers who were arrested on suspicion of domestic violence has been thrown out due to insufficient evidence.

The decision made by prosecutors of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was revealed by a D.A.’s Office spokesman.

Neither Kristi Nielsen nor Theresa Nielsen, age 53 and 52 respectively, are expected to appear in court as initially planned.

“The case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” DA spokesman Ricardo Santiago told The Signal on Friday.

The two law enforcement officers who live in Saugus were arrested on the night of Oct. 30 on suspicion of domestic violence – one facing a misdemeanor, the other a felony.

The pair was arrested Tuesday night by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, arrest records show.

Kristi Nielsen, identified by deputies as a police officer, was arrested shortly before 6:40 p.m. the night before Halloween, on suspicion of battery against a former spouse, a misdemeanor. Her bail was set at $20,000.

She was scheduled to appear at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

Theresa Nielsen, a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. on the same night, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, a felony. Her bail was set at $50,000.

She was initially scheduled to appear at San Fernando Superior Court.

Both women posted bail shortly after they had been arrested, according to arrest documents maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.