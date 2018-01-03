UPDATE: Woman found dead in mobile home fire, arson suspected

By Jim Holt

Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fatal fire inside a Castaic mobile home community Wednesday, after the lifeless body of a woman was pulled from a burning mobile home.

“There is an arson investigator on his way to the scene,” Inspector Gustavo Medina with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal shortly after 4 p.m.

Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station labelled the fire scene “a crime scene.”

“It’s considered a crime scene,” Dep. R. Elsee told The Signal. “Arson (investigators) will be handling this.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the Hasley Canyon Mobile Estates community on Hasley Canyon Road shortly before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a mobile home on fire.

Firefighters arriving at the fire, who learned about a possible victim inside the burning structure, rushed into the burning building, found a woman at the back of the home and pulled her outside.

The woman was pronounced dead soon after her body had been removed from the burning home.

“This was a confirmed fatality,” said Inspector Gustavo Medina with the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 3:40 p.m.

“We had knockdown at 3:20 p.m. and about a minute later she was found to be dead,” he said.

No information about the victim has been disclosed.

“Firefighters found one victim at the back of the structure,” Inspector Randall Wright with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal at 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters entered the burning building in search of the victim, he said.

They later reported having the structure fire – dubbed the Hasley Incident – knocked down at 3:20 p.m.

“We got the call at 14:49 hours,” Medina said, referring to 2:44 p.m.

“We got the call initially as a smoke in the area and then moved it to a structure fire,” he said.

Firefighters described the fire are a “fully involved” structure fire of a mobile home as they approached the 30,000 block of Hasley Canyon Road.

