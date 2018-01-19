Girls hoops roundup: Trinity picks up win over SCCS

By Haley Sawyer

With seven minutes left in the third quarter, Trinity Classical Academy’s Hannah Caddow intercepted a Santa Clarita Christian pass with one hand, took a few steps and sank a layup.

The move encompassed the Knights performance in a 44-30 win over the Cardinals at The Master’s University on Friday: confident and in control.

“We put a big emphasis on layups in practice,” said Trinity coach Daniel Hebert. “You can ask the girls, we do hundreds and hundreds of layups every practice and they get sick of it. But when we score on steals or transition offense, we’re able to press, which is our identity.”

Trinity Towns led both teams in scoring with 16 points. Wherever Towns was found, Caddow, who scored nine points, was never far.

“It very reassuring knowing that someone is able to help you and it’s also assuring to know that you have someone on the team who works just as hard as you do,” Towns said of her teamwork with Caddow.

The Knights pulled ahead to a 31-15 lead by halftime and maintained control and pressure for the remainder of the game.

For the Cardinals, Gianna Pelletier tallied nine points and Megan Dombrowski chipped in seven.

The rival teams will meet again on Feb. 3.

“Every year when the season ends, we start talking about this game (against SCCS) and everyone gets excited, so it’s hard for the first half of the year to worry about the other games when we’ve got eyes on this,” Hevert said.

“But we stayed focused earlier in the year and we were able to have a whole week to prepare for them.”

Hart 64, West Ranch 38

The Indians’ Trudy Larkins recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Annie Christofferson scored 16 points with four rebounds. Emma Allen added nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Hart is 12-10 and 3-2 and next takes on Saugus at home on Tuesday. West Ranch is 10-10 and 0-5 with league with a game at Golden Valley slated for Tuesday.

Valencia 76, Golden Valley 31

Tiana Beale led the Vikings (12-9, 4-0) with 16 points. Chyanne Pagkalinawan had 11 points and seven assists; Chidinma Ikonte had 12 points, six assists and eight rebounds and Mailey Ballard had four points and six assists.

Nicole Weatherman added 12 points and Skylar Ingram scored 12 points with nine rebounds.

Valencia plays Canyon on Tuesday.

Shyann Franklin scored nine points for the Grizzlies (11-8, 0-4).

Canyon 44, Saugus 27

The Cowboys’ Talia Taufaasau paced the team with 12 points and seven assists. Selasi Mawugbe tallied 12 points and five steals, Rachel Bowers had nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Gabby Sanchez notched four points, six steals and seven rebounds.

For the Centurions, Libbie McMahan scored 11 points, Eden Mackenzie scored nine and Monique Feblers chipped in seven.

Canyon is 18-4 and 4-0, while Saugus is 16-4 and 2-2.