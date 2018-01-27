Signal Staff Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Regan Lowry, 10, and Alecxis Jallorina, 11, laugh as they work on pointallism paintings of trees at the Highlands Elementary after school art program on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal Are you glad Los Angeles County schools are making arts a priority? 1 min agoAdd CommentSignal Staff About the authorView All Posts Signal Staff Foothill League girls hoops roundup: Valencia gets back on track against Saugus Share This! Facebook Twitter [the_ad id=”2121″] Latest Stories Are you glad Los Angeles County schools are making arts a priority? 1 min ago Foothill League girls hoops roundup: Valencia gets back on track against Saugus 8 hours ago Foothill League boys hoops roundup: Hart uses fourth-quarter run to beat Golden Valley 9 hours ago Foothill League boys soccer roundup: Valencia and Saugus battle in draw 12 hours ago Suspect in deadly wrong way crash still in hospital 12 hours ago