Are you glad Los Angeles County schools are making arts a priority?

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Regan Lowry, 10, and Alecxis Jallorina, 11, laugh as they work on pointallism paintings of trees at the Highlands Elementary after school art program on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Regan Lowry, 10, and Alecxis Jallorina, 11, laugh as they work on pointallism paintings of trees at the Highlands Elementary after school art program on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Katharine Lotze/Signal

Are you glad Los Angeles County schools are making arts a priority?

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

[the_ad id=”2121″]