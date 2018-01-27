High wind advisory in effect for the weekend

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 7 hours ago

The National Weather Service issued a high wind advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday with winds expected to reach up to 35 mph and wind gusts reaching upwards of 55 mph.

The advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. and will last until 12 p.m. Monday.

Gusty winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” said the advisory. “This includes Interstate 5 and highways 14 and 126 in the Santa Clarita Valleys.”

“The strongest wind gusts should peak sunday morning, then once again Monday morning.”

High winds are also expected to affect the areas of Malibu and the Santa Monica Mountains.