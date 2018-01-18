Leona Cox hosts community Literacy Night for families

By Christina Cox

Nearly 350 students and families gathered at Leona Cox Community School Wednesday to participate in the school’s second “Camp Cougar” Family Literacy Night.

“We just want the kids to know you can learn and have fun at the same time, that being literate encompasses so many things,” Assistant Principal Tess Toledo said. “We want them to get a love of learning and to encourage that love of learning.”

The free event included students of all grade levels, from the Special Day Class preschool to sixth grade, and provided attendees with literacy opportunities through activities in a “Camp Cougar” theme.

Classrooms were decorated to look like campsites as families moved between four literacy centers and the computer lab.

“Everybody has a phonic-based activity or fun literacy-building activity,” Toledo said. “They’re all based around books or literacy.”

In some of the classrooms, students learned how to build a “s’mores story” out of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows that represented different parts of a story. Families also spent time around a pretend campfire listening to campfire stories from their teachers.

“The teachers worked really hard to create their centers and their activities,” Toledo said. “They volunteered their time to come to this event and to instill that love in learning to the kids… They go above and beyond to make sure the students have these opportunities.”

The Literacy Night also drew in families with its offering of a free hot dog dinner—supplied by Heart of the Canyons Church, Smart and Final, Walmart and Coca-Cola—for all who attended.

“This really is a community event,” Toledo said. “It was something for the entire family.”

Camp Cougar included library associates from the Santa Clarita Public Libraries who helped students and families sign up for a free library card for the city’s three libraries.

“We want the parents to know that they’re part of their child’s education and their child’s learning,” Toledo said. “They are an important part of our school and that is why we invite the families to our events.”

