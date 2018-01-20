Local Boys & Girls Club names its Canyon HS student 2018 Youth of the Year

By News Release

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces Lluvia Partida as the 2018 Youth of the Year. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America Youth of the Year program is designed to promote and recognize service to the Club and community, academic performance, and contributions to family/home life. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Club member can receive through the Boys & Girls Club.

A sophomore at Canyon High School, Lluvia’s dream is to attend the Berkley School of Music. She is currently taking four classes thru CalArts and playing for Canyon’s basketball team. She says her love of music production was sparked two summers ago when she attended a music production workshop at the Boys & Girls Club and then went on a career exploration field trip to Westlake Recording Studios. She plans on trying out for the Canyon Track Team, something she says she never would think of if it weren’t for the Club’s Athletic Director, Cecil Hammock.

Lluvia joined the Boys & Girls Club in 2013. She is currently a member of the Club’s Keystone leadership program, where her and other teens learn leadership skills and public service. “We are fundraising to attend the National Keystone Conference in Denver this summer,” said Lluvia. “We couldn’t be prouder of Lluvia and all she has accomplished and overcome,” Club President, Ann-Marie Bjorkman. “Lluvia is an amazing young woman. She has a huge heart! In 2014, in her first year as a member, she baked over a hundred cupcakes then brought them to Club to sell to members, parents, and volunteers and gave all the money to the Club because she wants the Club to be have enough money to be here forever,” shares CEO Matthew Nelson.

Lluvia now moves on to the Los Angeles County Youth of the Year competition along with Youth of the Year from each of the Los Angeles area Boys & Girls Clubs. She will participate in two pre-sessions at the Memorial Space Center and ABC7 Studios to help her prepare for her L.A. County interview. Lluvia will then represent the Santa Clarita Valley at the NOVO Theatre in Los Angeles where the LA Youth of the Year will be named. The process will help to grow her confidence and provide opportunities to make connections while developing leadership and public speaking skills.