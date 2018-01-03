Local roundup: Trinity girls basketball falls to Milken

By Signal Staff

Hannah Caddow registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in Trinity Classical Academy’s 39-33 loss to Milken. Ellie Howell scored six points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Riley Spector chipped in seven points.

Trinity next plays tonight at 5:30 at Guidance Charter.

SCCS 35, Golden Valley (JV) 17

Megan Dombrowski, Chloe Lehman and Gianna Pelletier each scored eight points for the Cardinals, who improve to 1-2 on the season.

SCCS next plays on Jan. 5 against Faith Baptist.

Prep boys basketball

Saugus 76, Village Christian 51

Adrian McIntyre led Saugus with 22 points. Cameron Nale had 13 points while Luke Bodeau, Dylan Spring and Tyler Mehl added 10 points apiece.