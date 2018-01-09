Mom still searching for daughter with special needs, believes she is out of state

By Andrew Clark

Last update: 3 hours ago

A mom is still searching for her daughter, a Valencia High School graduate with special needs, nearly two weeks after she went missing.

Sharon Bird said Tuesday her 24-year-old daughter Teresa Williams, who had been receiving job coaching assistance through Transitional Learning Center, left the Goodwill store on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30.

“I’m 100 percent sure she’s not in California,” Bird said. “She’s in another state.”

Bird said her daughter called her Friday, the anniversary of her husband’s death.

“She did call me, but no information,” Bird said. “I have no idea if she’s safe.”

Bird said the anniversary has historically been difficult for Williams, but the call Friday wasn’t made with Williams’ phone.

“At least she got through that day without hurting herself,” she said. “She’s not using her phone.”

Bird said she has been working and cooperating with a detective in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons bureau.

A search through the national missing persons database Tuesday did not return any matches to Williams.

Bird said Williams had been wearing blue jeans, a white polo shirt, an off-white hooded sweater with dark spots and pink tennis shoes the day she went missing. Bird said Williams has gone missing before.

Bird said Williams had started first job at Goodwill about three to four weeks prior to her disappearance and she wanted to work.

Residents with information on Williams’ location can call the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 or anonymously give it to Los Angeles Regional Crimestoppers online at http://lacrimestoppers.org or call (800) 222-8477.