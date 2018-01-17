Newhall fire burns almost a quarter acre
By Jim Holt
Last update: 8 hours ago
Firefighters responded to a small brush fire on a hill in Newhall shortly before noon.
Firefighting units with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to an area described as Green Mill Avenue near Happy Valley Drive.
“This was for a small fire on a hillside,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal.
Within 10 minutes firefighters snuffed out the small fire, having stopped all forward movement of the fire.
The fire burned less than a quarter of an acre of brush.
