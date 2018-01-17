Newhall fire burns almost a quarter acre

By Jim Holt

Last update: 8 hours ago

Firefighters work to contain a small fire in Newhall on Wednesday. Photo by Darren Hamilton

Firefighters responded to a small brush fire on a hill in Newhall shortly before noon.

Firefighting units with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to an area described as Green Mill Avenue near Happy Valley Drive.

“This was for a small fire on a hillside,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told The Signal.

Within 10 minutes firefighters snuffed out the small fire, having stopped all forward movement of the fire.

The fire burned less than a quarter of an acre of brush.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Firetrucks line the street near where a small fire ignited in Newhall on Wednesday. Photo by Darren Hamilton

 

A firefighter leaves the scene after working to extinguish a small fire that ignited in Newhall on Wednesday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

 

