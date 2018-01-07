National Weather Service issues storm and flash food warnings for northern LA areas

By Signal Staff

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning in the Los Angeles and Ventura areas on Sunday afternoon as well as a flash food warning for areas affected by recent wildfires.

The storm system is expected to “generate strong and potentially damaging southerly winds gusting up to 70 mph across the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Interstate 5 near the grape vine,” according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Clarita is expected to get light rain late Sunday night with higher elevations possibly seeing snowfall by Monday and into Tuesday morning.

“There will still be enough moisture to potentially bring light snow and icy conditions across the Interstate 5 Corridor near the Grapevine Tuesday into Tuesday evening,” says the warning.

The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS has also issued a flash flood watch for areas recently affected by the Creek, La Tuna, Skirball, Rye and Fish wildfires.

“There is a strong potential for flash flooding and mud and debris flow in and around these burn area,” says the warning that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Tuesday.