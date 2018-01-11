Palmdale man accused of stealing from SCV business

By Jim Holt

A Palmdale man suspected of embezzling was arrested this week for allegedly stealing from the cash register of a local business.

Christian Sanchez, 22, worked in customer service, according to deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, He was arrested Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m.

“On Tuesday, deputies responded to a business located on the 26400 block of Sierra (Highway), Canyon Country regarding a theft report — an employee of the business has allegedly been taking money from the store’s cash register over the last few months, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“Deputies arrested Christian Sanchez, 22, of Canyon Country, on a felony charge of embezzlement,” she said.

“Sanchez was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue,” she added, citing the report. “He was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court on Jan. 30.

