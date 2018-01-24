Pickup truck driver injured in Valencia rollover

By Jim Holt

A person was injured and taken to the hospital shortly after noon Wednesday after a pickup truck overturned on Interstate 5 near Valencia Boulevard.

The solo vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Valencia, Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“This came in as a traffic collision with possibly persons trapped,” he said.

“When then got on scene, they found no one trapped,” Medina said, adding “they did transport one patient to a local area hospital.”

The identity of the injured person including age and gender was not disclosed.

