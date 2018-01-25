Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project (PPAP) discusses coming to Santa Clarita

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 8 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Close to a dozen people gathered at Round Table Pizza in Newhall Wednesday night to hold a kick-off meeting to discuss the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project (PPAP) coming to Santa Clarita.

PPAP is a non-profit organization that serves as the political arm of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

About the author View All Posts Nikolas Samuels

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.