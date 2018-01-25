Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project (PPAP) discusses coming to Santa Clarita
By Nikolas Samuels
Last update: 8 hours ago
Close to a dozen people gathered at Round Table Pizza in Newhall Wednesday night to hold a kick-off meeting to discuss the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project (PPAP) coming to Santa Clarita.
PPAP is a non-profit organization that serves as the political arm of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.
Close to a dozen people gathered at Round Table Pizza in Newhall Wednesday night to hold a kick-off meeting to discuss the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project (PPAP) coming to Santa Clarita.
PPAP is a non-profit organization that serves as the political arm of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.