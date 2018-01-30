Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall continues winter schedule

By Perry Smith

The city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall series continues its winter schedule in February with free artistic events in Old Town Newhall. Popular events 10 by 10, Note by Note, an artist reception at The MAIN and the ARTree Speaker Series offer fun and entertainment on Thursday nights.

Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend free shows and concerts on Thursdays in Old Town Newhall.

The schedule begins on February 1 at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, when 10 performers will take the stage for 10 minutes each and share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music at the monthly 10 by 10 show from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Performances this month include music by The New Mexican, GRIT, Nick Goodman and Jaynee Thorne; storytelling by Shelly Martin, James Gangl and Julia Pels; magic by Doug Hoover; comedy by Marty Ross the “Wrinkled Rebel”; and a screening of the short film “INKSECT.”

On February 8 local musicians will take the stage for Note by Note, also inside The MAIN. Note by Note is a music showcase presenting audiences with a variety of genres at a free evening of fun. Bands, duos and soloists will play their blend of music for the audience’s listening pleasure. Come enjoy a wide range of music styles including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more! Featured performers in February include Alex Wand, Sean Hughes, Robert Matter and Nick Goodman. Performers interested in Note by Note can learn more at OldTownNewhall.com/NotebyNote.

On February 9 an art reception will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. inside The MAIN. This month’s featured exhibit is “Heartopia,” by artist and activist Jennifer Korsen. The community is invited to a special art and fundraising event supporting the “What’s In Your Heart Project,” a platform created by Korsen to connect the community with charitable organizations to inspire creative expression through art. Guests attending this free reception will enjoy light appetizers, entertainment and a chance to meet Korsen.

Thursdays@Newhall’s slate finishes on February 22 with New Heights inside The MAIN. Greg Laemmle, president of Laemmle Theatres, will share the history of the iconic cinema house as well as discuss new trends in arthouse cinema.

Popular outdoor events like JAM Sessions, Revved Up, SENSES and more return in March. Event details, including a calendar of events for Thursdays@Newhall from March through October, will be published in February.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.