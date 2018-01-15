Saugus Board to review public feedback on district-wide foundation

By Christina Cox

Last update: 7 hours ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

The results of a district-wide survey about a new Saugus Union School District (SUSD) foundation are expected to be reviewed by the district’s Governing Board during its meeting Tuesday.

“I think reviewing the survey and our discussion following that review tomorrow night is really going to determine what the next steps might be,” Board President Christopher Trunkey said.

Given to parents guardians in November, the five-question survey hoped to determine the primary focus of the foundation that would support programs at all 15 schools.

“With many districts across the nation, the state and even in the area having foundations to raise much needed funds, we’d like to explore the feasibility for our district,” SUSD Superintendent Joan Lucid said in November.

Overall, 1,463 people responded to the survey, according to the agenda item. These respondents indicated three major areas as the primary focus for the foundation: music instrumentation, technology equipment and technology robotics and coding.

They also indicated that they would offer volunteer and financial support to the district and would like to participate in fundraising events like direct donations, food/wine tasting, concerts and silent auctions.

Most respondents, 536, said they would donate less than $100 per year to the foundation and 494 respondents said they would donate between $100 and $1,000 to the foundation.

In addition, 140 individuals expressed interest in involvement in the foundation, with 30 interested in being on a committee and 11 interested in leadership on the foundation.

Moving forward, the board is expected to identify the purpose of the foundation, create a foundation committee and schedule a meeting with the 11 respondents who expressed interest in foundation leadership.

Currently, there are no deadlines for the creation of the foundation, according to Trunkey.

District Projects

The Governing Board is also expected to review several surveying, consulting and construction projects throughout the district.

One of these is a $3,700 consulting contract with Verde Design who is expected to review landscape renovation projects for the district in connection with its Master Facility Plan.

Verde Design is expected to visit and review Santa Clarita Elementary first as part of the Measure EE project.

The board is also expected to approve of a Measure EE surveying services contract with PSOMAS for work that will establish the boundaries of the school site and any encumbering easements at Cedarcreek Elementary School.

This surveying work will include a ground based field survey for the “significant features on the site” like parking areas, buildings, fields, fences and walls.

The work is scheduled to occur between Jan. 17 and March 15 and is expected to cost no more than $38,500.

Governing Board members are also expected to approve of the third change order to The Nazerian Group contract for site work at the West Creek Two Story Classroom Building Project.

The change order includes new design and specifications at the site and resulted in an increase of $26,700.70. This contract increase is expected to be back charged to Silver Creek Industries, the building fabricator.

Additional Agenda Items:

Approve the Fair Share School Impact Mitigation Payment Adjustment Analysis for Community Facility Districts in 2018

Approve notices of completion to A.P. Construction, Inc. Contract for the creation of human resource director’s office, to A.A.P. Construction, Inc. for converting a storage room into an ADA compliance restroom at Santa Clarita Elementary, and to Courtney, Inc. for replacing the roof at the district office

Approve a $7,000 contract with Ivey Engineering Inc. for consulting services to investigate the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Bridgeport Elementary School

Approve of $8,000 amendment to a Fruchtman & Associates contract for mechanical engineering consulting services at Bridgeport Elementary School

Approve a $59,830 contract with Placeworks, Inc. for California Environmental Quality Act Process (CEQA) work at Emblem Academy for its 2-Story Building Project

Approve of $31,000 contract with Mariscal Painting, Inc. for exterior painting of the district office

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_