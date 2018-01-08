Saugus District announces personnel changes, additions

By Christina Cox

The Saugus Union School District announced several changes and additions to the district’s school site administrative personnel Monday.

These changes included naming Charles Helmers Elementary School Principal Peter Bland the district’s director of personnel, naming West Creek Academy Interim Principal Susan Bett principal of the school and naming Assistant Principal Alina Vehuni interim principal of Charles Helmers Elementary.

“We are very happy to be able to enter the new year with familiar faces in new places,” Superintendent Joan Lucid said. “Each of these talented individuals have given us the confidence to give them more responsibility, allowing us to deliver on our promise of ‘academic and personal success for every child.'”

The personnel changes went into effect this week, following the district’s winter break. Lee Morrell, public information officer for the Saugus district, said the district chose to make the personnel changes during the school year in order to quickly fill the new director of personnel position.

“The position of director of personnel needed to be filled,” Morrell said. “Rather than wait until the end of the school year, the district thought it best to fill the position now for a quick transition into the position.”

Peter Bland

As the district’s first director of personnel, Bland—a longtime teacher and administrator—will directly handle any of the Saugus district’s personnel issues.

“It’s been something that’s been in the works for several years and it’s a position that will help the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Jennifer Stevenson,” Morell said. “It’s going to help her do a lot of the work she is responsible for.”

This year before being named the director of personnel, Bland acted as the principal of Charles Helmers Elementary.

A 21-year veteran of the Saugus district, Bland also served as a teacher at Emblem Academy and as an assistant principal at several district schools.

Susan Bett

At the beginning of the school year Bett was named interim principal at West Creek Academy.

After a semester of work at the school, the district decided to make the position a permanent one, naming her West Creek’s principal.

Prior to serving as the school’s interim principal, Bett also acted as assistant principal of West Creek.

Alina Vehuni

Before being named interim principal at Charles Helmers Elementary, Vehuni acted as assistant principal at several Saugus District schools.

“She was an assistant principal, but not at Helmers,” Morrell said. “She has been an assistant principal for several years at multiple schools.”

Vehuni takes the place of Bland, who moved to the district office as director of personnel.

