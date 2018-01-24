Saugus High cancels class after water main break

By Perry Smith

Last update: 7 hours ago

Saugus High officials canceled classes Wednesday afternoon over concerns about the school’s plumbing situation.



The campus was without water since about 7:30 a.m., according to a Saugus High School teacher. Classes for the rest of the day were canceled sometime around noon, according to a staff member.

“There’s a water main break, it’s affecting campus and there’s no water pressure,” said Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. “so the decision was made after fourth period (shortly after 12 noon).”

He added that transportation arrangements were called for the students who might need a lift from campus.

There was no immediate information available about the nature or severity of the main break, and how long it might take to restore water pressure.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

