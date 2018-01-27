Sheriff’s conduct address verification operation for people on probation

By Christian Monterrosa

Sheriff’s deputies conducted an operation Saturday morning to verify the addresses of people currently on probation in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Led by the COBRA, or Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary, Assault, team and assisted by the Crime Prevention Unit, officers split up into 10 teams to verify addresses of 239 people currently on probation throughout the SCV.

“Since last spring, we have started doing more probation compliance checks and in some of those operations we get there and find out the person has moved,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano.

Designed to make sure people on probation are staying in line with their sentence, compliance checks are random searches conducted by police to search homes for illegal materials or weapons.

“Our main focus were people on formal probation, meaning that they could be subject to search, not everyone on probation is subject to search and seizure,” said Lt. Somoano.

Officers did not conduct compliance checks this time around, but instead verified the accuracy of their database to limit the amount of “dry runs” when compliance checks do take place.

After the count was complete, 150 addressed were verified, 56 did not answer, 1 was reportedly deported, and 32 will be investigated for violations, according to numbers provided to The Signal by Shirley Miller, Public Information Officer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The results of Saturday’s address verification operation will be submitted to Probation Officer Jim Shrout for further investigation.

“Our message is that we do take crime and public safety very serious,” said Lt. Somoano. “And when someone is charged and convicted of a crime and they are put under court order to respond or conduct themselves in a certain manner, it is our job and in the best interest of the public, to make sure that they do comply with those conditions imposed by the court.”