Smoking microwave prompts fire response at Valencia hotel

By Jim Holt

Last update: 6 hours ago

A smoking microwave oven at the Holiday Inn New Year’s Eve set off a smoke alarm, forced some hotel guests from their rooms and prompted swift response from firefighters.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters from two Los Angeles County Fire Department battalions responded to a fire alarm at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Valencia on Wayne Mills Place at 1:26 a.m., until the alarm company cancelled the call, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores told The Signal Monday.

It wasn’t until firefighters received a second call at 1:38 a.m. reporting smoke at the hotel that they returned to the building.

“People in the hotel reported smoke inside the building,” Flores said. “People started evacuating.”

No formal evacuation order was issued in connection with the incident, she added.

“Firefighters found smoke in the corridor and were trying to locate where it was coming from,” Flores said.

“They located the source of the smoke on the second floor,” she said. “It was a microwave fire.”

Firefighting units including more than a dozen Fire Department support vehicles and at least half a dozen fire engines closed the call at 2:15 a.m.

