Super blue blood moon rises above Los Angeles

By Signal Staff

Last update: 10 hours ago

A combination of a lunar eclipse, a blood moon and a super moon was seen in the Western Hemisphere early Wednesday morning for the first time in 152 years.

Photographer Jeff Zimmerman captured the cosmic event from Griffith Park Observatory in Los Angeles.

The moon was closer to the orbit of earth, making it 14 percent brighter than usual according to NASA.

Californians and viewers in western Canada were treated to the total eclipse phase from start to finish.