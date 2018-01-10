Suspect in detective stabbing pleads not guilty in court

By Jim Holt

The Canyon Country man accused of stabbing a sheriff’s detective at a fast-food restaurant Monday morning pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges filed against him.

Donald Chinchilla, 21, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court charged with one count of deliberate, premeditated, attempted murder of a peace officer.

He was ordered to return to court on Feb. 14 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

The felony complaint filed against Chinchilla by prosecutors, includes a special allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury to the victim. Additionally, the charging document alleges Chinchilla personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, during the commission of the crime.

At Wednesday’s arraignment, the defendant’s bail was set at $1.05 million.

Deputy District Attorney Jack Garden of the Crimes Against Peace Officers Section said on the morning of Jan. 8, Chinchilla allegedly confronted and stabbed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

The defendant reportedly then fled the scene, the prosecutor said.

Authorities were alerted about the attack and soon after apprehended Chinchilla and took him into custody, the prosecutor added.

If convicted as charged, Chinchilla faces a maximum possible sentence of 19 years to life in state prison.

The wounded detective is expected to fully recover from his injury, sheriff’s officials have said since the attack Monday.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

